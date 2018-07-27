SVO books Ex SHO Kalakote on corruption charges

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) on Thursday booked Mohammad Bashir, the then SHO Kalakote on the charges of corruption.

According to report, SVO has registered an FIR against Mohd Bashir, then SHO Kalakote, son of Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Degwar Perwan, Tehsil Haveli, district Poonch vide FIR 24/18 under Section 5 (1) (d) read with Section 4-A of PC Act Svt 2006 punishable under Section 5 (2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act on July 25, 2018.

The case was registered on the basis of verification conducted into the complaint lodged by a woman resident of Tehsil Kalakote, Rajouri stating therein that with regard to FIR No 44/10 under Section 376 RPC, which was registered at Police Station Kalakote, the then SHO Mohammad Bashir and Investigating Officer Mattu Khan, accepted Rs 10,000 on account of deleting the name of her nephew namely Puran Singh from the aforesaid case.

During verification, it came to fore that complainant was victim of gang rape and consequently she approached the then SHO Kalakote Mohammad Bashir for registration of case but he refused to take cognisance though her complaint was endorsed to him by the SSP Rajouri.

The complainant then approached the CJM Court Rajouri which directed the then SHO Kalakote Mohammad Bashir finally to register a formal case and consequently FIR (44/10) was registered in Police Station Kalakote under Section 376 RPC.

During verification, it was surfaced that the aforesaid SHO and Investigating Officer of the case threatened the complainant to implicate her nephew Puran Singh in the aforesaid rape case and under this duress, the aforesaid SHO and the Investigating Officer of the case namely SI Mattu Khan (who is now expired), then posted at Police Station Kalakote, initially demanded an amount of Rs. 50,000 from complainant for deleting the name of her nephew from the rape charges and the money was finally settled at Rs 30,000 out of which Rs 10,000 were handed over by the complainant to the officers.

Thus, Mohammad Bashir and the I.O of the case FIR 44/10 Police Station Kalakote namely Mattu Khan by abuse of their official position, accepted an amount of Rs 10,000 as gratification from the complainant. On prima facie establishment of charges, the case is registered and investigations taken up.