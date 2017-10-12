SVO books CEO VDA, 2 XENs; incriminating documents recovered during raids

Fraudulent allocation of works worth Rs 28 Cr

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) on Thursday booked Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Verinag Development Authority, two Executive Engineers (XEns), Accounts Officers, among others, for allocating funds worth Rs 28 crore to blue-eyed contractors without doing any work on ground.

Searches of the residential/office premises of the accused persons were conducted at Srinagar, Verinag, and Budgam.

“During searches incriminating documents with regard to movable and immovable properties were recovered which are under scrutiny,” said SVO sleuths.

FIR has been registered under Prevention of Corruption Act against accused CEO Nazir Ahmad Thakur, son of Ali Mohammaf Thakur, resident of Lasjam Budgam, Ab Rashid Lone, son of Gh Mohammad Lone, resident of Wanbal Rawalpora Srinagar, the then Executive Engineer VDA, Roomy Raina, the then Executive Engineer, VDA, Mohammed Maqbool War, the then Accounts officer, Abdul Rashid Bawani, son of Ab Rehman Bawani, resident of Doru Anantnag, then Account Officer and Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, son of Ab Gani Bhat, resident of Verinag, the then Camp Clerk.

The case was registered on the outcome of a verification conducted by Vigilance sleuths. It was alleged that CEO VDA Nazir Ahmad Thakur in league with others fraudulently prepared liability worth Rs. 28 crore without doing any work on ground. During verification it was revealed that the then CEO Nazir Ahmad Thakur, Executive Engineers Abdul Rashid Lone and Rummy Raina, Accounts Officers Mohammed Maqbool War and Abdul Rashid Bawani, Camp Clerk namely Manzoor Ahmad Bhat in total violations to rules accorded approvals to different works against DPR of Greater Verinag mostly in favour of blue-eyed persons.

The verification further revealed that the accused public servants had also extended undue benefit to blue-eyed persons for allotment of different works against DPR Sarbal Lake in total violation of the requisite procedure, besides rates allotted are highly exorbitant which resulted in huge loss to State exchequer.

Accordingly FIR 29/17 under section 5(2) of JK P.C Act Svt 2006, section 120-B RPC has been registered.