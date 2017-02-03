SVC orders enquiry against Labour Deptt officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State Vigilance Commission (SVC) on Thursday ordered an enquiry against the officers of Labour Department, Doda for their alleged involvement in extortioning money from labourers and construction workers for renewal of their registration cards.

Acting on a complaint against the officers, the SVC directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Doda (District Vigilance Officer) to conduct thorough enquiry into the allegations and submit the findings to the Commission.

In a complaint, it has been alleged that an agent runs a Photostat Shop outside the office of Assistant Labour Commission, who has engaged sub-agents in rural areas for collection of cases pertaining to renewal of registration cards. They charge Rs. 1,000 each from the labourers and construction workers against the amount a fee of Rs. 120 fixed by the government for the renewal of registration cards, the complainant added.

The complainant further alleged that huge amount is being collected from the labourers for sanctioning and disbursement of financial assistance approved by the government under a welfare scheme for them.

During examination of various documents submitted with the complaint, the Commission observed that while the counterfeits of the receipt of fee from labourers showed an amount of Rs. 120 only, the main receipt had been left blank and discarded instead of being issued to labourers, thereby, prima facie indicating possible embezzlement.

Pertinent to mention that earlier, the Commission had rejected the explanatory report of concerned Assistant Labour Commissioner, who could not justify the discrepancies in record maintenance pertaining to fee collection and directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner to hold an enquiry against the officers.