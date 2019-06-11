SUV catches fire

STATE TIMES NEWS SUNDERBANI: An SUV was reduced to ashes due to fire at Kalidhar area. According to reports, a SUV which was on way from Rajouri to Jammu catches fired in Kalidhar forests area in which it got totally damaged.
