Suspicious parcel seized at BSF camp in Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS Jammu: A suspicious parcel delivered at a Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Samba district was seized on Sunday, police said. The parcel, which was delivered at the main gate of the 173rd battalion headquarters at Panjtella, was addressed to the second-in-command of the border guarding force, a police official said. He said the officer got suspicious and informed his higher-ups, apart from the bomb disposal squad of local police, instead of opening the parcel.
The experts rushed to the spot and reportedly detected over 100 grams of a powder-like substance and a battery in the parcel, he added.
According to the police official, it was too early to say whether it was a parcel bomb.
An investigation is underway and further details are awaited, he said.
