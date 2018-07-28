Suspended ‘millionaire’ Jr Asstt ‘owns’ restaurant in Palm Island

Share Share 0 Share 0

Clerk posted as TSO claims to get FIR quashed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The acts of omission and commission by a millionaire Junior Assistant of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department are proving right the adage ‘more skeletons tumbling out of cupboard’ with sensational disclosures about amassing disproportionate assets beyond known source of income becoming public.

Pranav Gandotra, the suspended Junior Assistant of F,CS&CA, alleged to own multiple properties, luxury cars and huge jewellery, is credited to be having a popular restaurant namely G.T Road at recently opened Palm Island Mall in Jammu. He has been captured receiving accolades on the opening of the restaurant in Facebook page R V Realtors revealing aforesaid fact.

On the opening day, the Facebook page of G T Road shows Pranav Gandotra and his family hosting a lavish party for relatives and close friends. Generously, all their Fb friends congratulated Pranab and his partner Amrit Wattal.

The Fb message, authenticated by his family and friends, reads “”THE GT ROAD “a very unique and concept live grill restaurant with a retro British era ambience opens their First outlet in J&K at 3rd floor Palm Island Mall Jammu as a Food Anchor Restaurant.

The restaurant having Vintage Interiors with wooden accents and antiques. Neatly done up, rustic interiors, dimly lit earthy tones with a beautiful showcasing replica Rolls-Royce and a look around the walls showcasing all the antique daily cooking and living essentials makes a lasting impression.

HC stays investigations JAMMU: Staying the investigations into the FIR registered against Pranav Gandotra, Junior Assistant of Foods Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Justice Janak Raj Kotwal of J&K High Court has reserved the decision on Gandotra’s plea seeking quashment of the FIR registered against him. On July 21, the Vigilance sleuths had conducted raids at Pranav’s offices at Satwari and Janipur, two residences at Channi Himmat and two Palm Rivera flats at Akhnoor Road. Gold and silver ornaments weighing four kilograms and 11 kilograms respectively, luxury cars like Fortuner, Innova and i10 were recovered by the raiding party. The raids were conducted following the registration of FIR against Pranav for allegedly misappropriating Rs 80 lakh during his postings in Rajouri district.

According to FIR, Pranav, who was posted as TSO Rajouri, received two cheques issued by Assistant Director, CA&PD Rajouri amounting Rs. 39,56,094 and Rs. 41,64,820 respectively for disbursement of handling charges among the private ration dealers.

During examination of the ration dealers and scrutiny of records by the Vigilance, it came to fore that he had actually disbursed lesser amount to the private ration dealers and manipulated the official record thereby misappropriating huge amount of Government money causing corresponding loss to the State exchequer.



Team Rv Realtors wishes good luck to the entire crew of “THE GT ROAD ” along with the outlet owners Mr Pranav Gandotra and Mr Amrit Wattal for venturing into their new project. We hope they will have great Success.”

Pranav is also often seen driving a luxurious Mercedes car in Jammu City, which vigilance sleuths so far could not detect. This car is generally found parked at his residence, told his neighbour.

Sources also informed that among series of complaints against Pranav Gandotra, the SVO had investigated a case of disproportionate assets, which was downplayed by a senior officer of State Vigilance Organisation.

In another inquiry, a team led by an Inspector of SVO had proved the case of disproportionate assets against Pranav but due to political intervention, approval for prosecution had been withheld. As a consequence, the inquiry had been closed.

Pranav is reported to have lost the political patronage with the fall of PDP-BJP government. This prompted the SVO to proceed ahead in investigations against the Junior Assistant. This time in another inquiry, Pranav Gandotra, the then Incharge TSO Rajouri and Kalakote and at present Inspector TSO Kerosene Oil with additional charge of TSO Circle-II (West) Jammu has been booked under FIR 21/2018 under Section 5 (1) (c), 5(1) (d) read with Section 5 (2) Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006.

Pranav’s close proximity with the former ministers helped him to get prize postings despite being junior in rank and seniority.

Sources said that Pranav is claiming to have been making efforts to get his FIR quashed which the SVO has registered against him.

Director State Vigilance Organisation SJM Gillani said, “Investigations will be conducted under law against Pranav Gandotra and each and every aspect will be probed”.

Despite being under suspension, Pranav continues to hold the charge of coveted position of Tehsil Supply Officer Kerosene Oil with additional charge of Tehsil Supply Officer Circle-II (West) Jammu.