Suspended ‘millionaire’ Jr Asstt continues to hold prime TSO posts

STATE TIMES FOLLOW-UP

JAMMU: Despite placed under suspension, a ‘millionaire’ Junior Assistant of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Pranav Gandotra, booked under FIR 21/18 for allegedly embezzling over Rs 80 lakh during his posting as TSO Rajouri, continues to hold the charge of coveted position of Tehsil Supply Officer Kerosene Oil with additional charge of Tehsil Supply Officer Circle-II (West) Jammu.

Book those who post clerks as TSOs Former minister and Panthers Party chief Harsh Dev Singh has expressed surprise over the alleged inaction of the government in fixing responsibility with regard to assigning the charge of Tehsil Supply Officers in Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to a Junior Assistant, who stands booked for the acts of omission and commission. “Why can’t those responsible for the Clerk’s posting as TSO be booked in the same FIR”, Harsh Dev Singh has asked in a statement, adding that they are equally responsible for the embezzlement. “It is astonishing that some senior officers are working as touts of few ex-ministers under the Governor’s rule and pampering ‘corrupt’ staffers by giving them prime postings. “Why the department has not implemented the suspension order of the employee who has been booked after raids were carried out by the SVO at his offices and residences? questioned Harsh Dev.

The Junior Assistant was placed under suspension vide Government Order No 174 FCS&CA of 2018 dated July 23, 2018 with a direction to the Director FCS&CA to temporally assign the charge of assignments held by Pranav Gandotra to some other suitable officer. However, since the charge of the assignments has not be ordered by the Director, Pranav continue to hold both the posts.

Meanwhile, Mukhtar Ahmed, KAS, Assistant Director (Enforcement) Jammu has been appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct the enquiry into allegation of misappropriation of government money, causing corresponding loss to the State exchequer during Pranav’s tenure as TSO Rajouri. The Inquiry Officer has been asked to submit the enquiry report within a period of one month, according to an order issued by Dr Abdul Rashid Commissioner Secretary, FCS & CA.

Sources disclosed that the State Vigilance Organization has also received numerous complaints against Pranav Gandotra, which are being investigated. However, the Junior Assistant continues to hold vital present postings.

On July 21, the Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at his offices at Satwari and Janipur, two residences at Channi Himmat and two Palm Rivera flats at Akhnoor Road owned by Pranav Gandotra.

Huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments weighing four kilograms and 11 kilograms respectively, luxury cars like Fortuner, Innova and i10 were recovered by the raiding party. In addition, documents related to several flats in Jammu, Delhi and Chandigarh were also reportedly seized during the raids.

Sources informed that Pranav is also often seen driving a luxurious Mercedes car in Jammu City, which vigilance sleuths could not detect. This car is generally found parked at his residence, said a neighbour.

In 2006, when a similar raid was conducted at his father the then TSO Kewal Gandotra’s house , the family had thrown out a bag containing Rs 1.90 lakh, which alert vigilance team spotted.