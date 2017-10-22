Suspected terrorists vandalise PDP leader’s house

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: Suspected terrorists vandalised the residence of a ruling PDP leader in the Tral area of Pulwama district on Saturday night, police sources said.
The ultras, carrying guns, barged into the house of PDP zonal president Peer Mohammad Ashraf at Dadsara in Tral and vandalised it, the sources said.
They said the gunmen fired shots in the air before fleeing. Ashraf was not present in the house at the time of the incident, the sources added.
The PDP governs the state in alliance with the BJP.
