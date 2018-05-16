Suspected terrorists decamp with rifle from guard post in Hazaratbal

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Suspected terrorists decamped with a rifle from a guard post at the main gate of the Kashmir University in the Hazratbal area of the city, police said.

“A rifle was snatched from the guard post at the Kashmir University near the Rumi Gate. The guards were deployed at the university on deputation from the Armed Police,” a police official said.

He said the security forces have launched searches in the area to recover the rifle even as efforts are on to identify the culprits. (PTI)