Suspected terrorists decamp with 4 rifles

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Suspected terrorists barged into a police post guarding a politician’s residence in Shopian district and decamped with four service rifles on Thursday night.

The terrorists barged into the police picket guarding house of Mohammad Shafi Banday at Bona Bazar and took away four rifles from there, a police official said.

A police spokesperson said initial probe suggests complicity of banned Hizbul Mujahideen outfit. A search operation was underway in the nearby areas, the spokesperson said, adding that the circumstances leading to the incident were being ascertained.

Meanwhile, a major tragedy was averted as security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in Tral area of Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

A 20 kg IED was fitted in a bucket by the roadside at Hundoora in Tral area, a police official said.

He said that it was defused by a bomb disposal squad without any harm.