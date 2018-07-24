Suspected terrorist arrested in Handwara

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Security forces have arrested a suspected terrorist from Handwara area of Kupwara district, police said on Monday.

A joint team of army, police and CRPF conducted search operations in the orchards of Humpora in Handwara area on Sunday evening following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

During the operation, the terrorist identified as Waqar Ahmad Malik was held and 613 live rounds along with an Underbarrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) were recovered from his possession, the official added.