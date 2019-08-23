Suspected Lashkar infiltration in TN; alert sounded in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the intelligence input thatmembers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated into neighbouring Tamil Nadu, an alert has been sounded in Kerala with police officials being directed to intensify vigil and searches.

State DGP Loknath Behera on Friday directed district police chiefs to keep utmost vigil across the state, an official release said.

Special vigil should be kept at bus stands, railway stations and airports and the places where people gather in huge numbers, it said.

The DGP also asked the public to inform the police if they come across any suspicious objects or circumstance, the release added.

Security has been tightened across Tamil Nadu following intelligence inputs that members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated into the state, police said on Friday.

The reports suggested six members of the terror outfit infiltrated into the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities, including Coimbatore, according to the police.

Though the identity or the nationality of the intruders were yet to be ascertained, sources said one person belonged to Pakistan.(PTI)