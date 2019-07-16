Suspected JeM terrorist arrested

New Delhi: A suspected member of terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said Tuesday.
The accused, Basir Ahmad, was held from Srinagar. He was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on his arrest, the police said (PTI)
