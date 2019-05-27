Suspected IED like material destroyed along highway, investigation started

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Security forces in Rajouri district foiled a possible attempt by anti national elements to disrupt peace by recovering a suspected Improvised Explosive Substance (IED) like material that was kept alongside highway near Kallar chowk.

Today morning, Road Opening Party (ROP) of an army unit was on morning patrol on NH-144A that connects Jammu with Rajouri and Poonch districts.During patrolling, army jawans of ROP saw something suspicious lying alongside highway near Kallar chowk and during close examination, a bottle filled with liquid material and a polybag filled with some solid material was found.

The ROP flashed an alert and soon after, a team of police headed by Incharge Police Post Chingus Chatyar, SI MD Khan also reached on the spot and enforced closure of traffic on particular stretch.

Later, senior army and police officers also reached on the spot along with army’s bomb disposal squad.

The bomb disposal squad launched its operation following SOP and after hour long exercise, the said suspected IED material was destroyed on the spot thereby averting any possible mishap .

Senior superintendent of police Yougal Manhas said that timely action by the alert jawans of army ROP averted any untoward incident.

He added that investigation into the matter has been started with DySP Hqrs Govind Rattan personally conducting investigation.