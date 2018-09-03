Suspected cow smugglers open fire at cops in Delhi

New Delhi: Two suspected cow smugglers allegedly opened fire at a PCR van which was following them in north Delhi’s Timarpur area, the police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on the intervening night of September 1 and 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.
The unidentified duo fired two gunshots at the policemen and fled from the spot leaving behind a tempo carrying two cows, she said, adding that the policemen were not injured.
The vehicle, which has a registration number of Rajasthan, has been seized and the cows have been sent to a cow shelter, the DCP said.
A case has been registered. Based on the registration number, efforts are underway to trace the owner of the vehicle and the accused, she said.
PTI
