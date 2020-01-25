Suspect nabbed in army area, Pak SIM recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A suspect was nabbed
in Army area in Ratnuchack area on Friday and a Pak SIM was recovered from his
mobile phone.
As
per the details, army personnel nabbed a man in Nallah near army area on
suspicious grounds. He was talking on mobile phone when he was detained by army
jawans. On searching his mobile phone, Pak Sim was recovered. He was later
handed over to police, which is questioning him.
