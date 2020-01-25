Suspect nabbed in army area, Pak SIM recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A suspect was nabbed in Army area in Ratnuchack area on Friday and a Pak SIM was recovered from his mobile phone.

As per the details, army personnel nabbed a man in Nallah near army area on suspicious grounds. He was talking on mobile phone when he was detained by army jawans. On searching his mobile phone, Pak Sim was recovered. He was later handed over to police, which is questioning him.