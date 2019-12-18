Sushma Verma posted State Coordinator RMSA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government posted Sushma Verma as the State Coordinator, RMSA (now Samagra Shiksha).

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of Sushma Verma, Principal as I/c Chief Education Officer with charge allowances as admissible under rules, for a period of six months or till the post is filled up on regular basis, whichever is earlier,” reads the order issued by Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department.

Consequent upon the placement, the order further stated, “Sushma Verma is hereby adjusted against the post of State Coordinator, RMSA (now Samagra Shiksha).”