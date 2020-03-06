Sushma Group attracts investments from Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sushma Group, one of the largest real estate developers from Punjab, showcased their projects to dwellers of the city besides inviting their interest towards investing in Tricity. The group presented its projects and elaborated the residents about current status of the real estate sector.

While interacting with media on Thursday, the Executive Director of Sushma Group announced its limited period special plans ‘Lease Rent Guarantee Offer’ and also came forth with benefits of investing with Sushma Group.

The Executive Director said, “Jammu is one of the major contributors in the real estate development of Tricity and as per records of the company in Q4 CY 2019, J&K has constituted to 12 per cent sales of Sushma Group. Also, on the basis of a research report, Tri City has only 24 months of unsold inventory thus showing a substantial growth in the real estate sector of region.”

Prateek Mittal, Executive Director, Sushma Group said, “Over past few years there has been rapid infrastructural development in Tricity, specifically in Zirakpur and its peripheries. The 24/7 functionality of Chandigarh International airport with added international destinations has given a further boost to Tricity’s real estate. According to recent reports, real estate market of tier 2 cities are performing better than tier 1 cities and in category of tier 2 market, Chandigarh is performing better than rest of the cities.” “Talking about Jammu, the region is very vital for our group and has been a significant contributor with a maximum demand of people. With major developments happening in Tricity and with our projects in the vicinity, specifically at all central locations in Zirakpur, we aspire to attract a large number of buyers and investors from Jammu. We are also participating in estate avenues real estate expo on 7th-8th March and invite people of Jammu to attend the expo to know more about Sushma Group and resolve their queries related to property,” he added.