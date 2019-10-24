SURPRISE RESULTS

Though BJP may form governments in Maharashtra and Haryana by garnering the required numbers the results of the Assembly election has sprung surprises to everyone especially the party leadership. The assembly elections have been the litmus test for any political party. Work for the people and gain vote and if not then the results are in front. It also sent a strong message to BJP: don’t take voters for granted. The under-par performances of the party in its strong holds in Maharashtra and Haryana were it was in power is a warning that the party cannot ignore with some more state elections on the way. After giving BJP a phenomenal victory in the Lok Sabha elections, electors appear to have voted differently in the assembly elections. The results were far from Maharashtra’s target of 220+ for the BJP-Sena alliance, it has managed a simple majority with the NCP-Congress alliance lurking around the psychologically important three-figure mark. In Haryana, the mortification is greater. From “Ab ki baar satatar paar” (This time, we will cross 70) the BJP is down to being the single largest party requiring the support of smaller parties like Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party, INLD or independents. The highly caste and community driven politics in Haryana also saw a divisive tactics played by main stream party in Haryana which boomeranged over it. For the opposition, there is much to take heart in the results. Veterans like Sharad Pawar and B S Hooda have proven their utility to the opposition. There seems to be an undercurrent against local BJP leaders, going by how the opposition has performed better than what the exit polls were willing to grant it. The opposition will need to work harder to negate BJP’s advantage in terms of resources and visibility. BJP is undoubtedly bolstered by the persona of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but in state elections it is unfair to ask the PM to do the heavy lifting everywhere. State governments may also be the lightning rod for voters discontented with the economy’s troubles.