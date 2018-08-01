Surprise inspection of Govt offices held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Additional District Development Commissioner, Arvind Sharma along with Sham Gupta Deputy Director Planning, paid surprise visit to District Minerals Office, District Information Office, Social Welfare Office, Divisional Office SICOP and Pollution Control Board.

During inspection, the ADDC directed the officials to remain regular, not to leave the station without permission, maintain the punctuality in the offices and also maintain all records regarding tours, departure reports and movement register.