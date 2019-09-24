Suri urges Guv, Dr Jitendra to rename Green Belt Park road as ‘Arun Jaitley Marg’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP leader Raman Suri urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union Minister of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh to rename Green Belt Park road in Gandhi Nagar as ‘Arun Jaitley Marg’ for giving befitting tributes to the great leader, who has contributed a lot for building a strong nation as the Union Minister. “Since, Arun Jaitley was married in Jammu, he had a special place for the State in his heart and deserves this respect as son-in-law of the soil,” Suri said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Suri said that Jaitley always worked for people and was not only a good lawyer but also a great politician and statesman. He said now as Feroz Shah Kotla stadium has been renamed after the name of Arun Jaitley in New Delhi, a memorial in his name in Jammu would also be a great tribute to the statesman.

Suri urged Dr Jitendra Singh to pursue the matter with higher administration and get the road named after Jaitley.