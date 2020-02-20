Suri seeks adequate arrangements for Mahashivratri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP leader Raman Suri on Wednesday urged district administration to ensure better amenities and cleanliness around temples so that devotees could celebrate Mahashivratri and offer prayers comfortably. Adequate traffic and security arrangements must also be put in place for convenience and safety of people, he added.

Suri said that huge numbers of devotees visit Peer Kho, Shri Ranbireshwar Temple, Panjbakhtar Temple, Raghunath Temple, Shri Kameshwar Temple Akhnoor and Aap Shambhu Temple Roop Nagar etc. These areas must be adequately cleaned and parking arrangements should be made for convenience of devotees, he added.

He also asked JMC, Health Department, PDD, PHE officials, Traffic authorities besides Food and Supplies Department to make elaborate arrangements at all important temples and in colonies, where people celebrate Mahashivratri in a big way by ensuring regular and uninterrupted supply of water and electricity besides ensuring that prices of essential commodities are maintained to facilitate devotees.

Suri said, to facilitate devotees, parking at Shalamar near Gulab Bhawan and at City Chowk should be made free for a day, so that adjoining Bazaars remain free from road-side parking for smooth movement of traffic. He urged JDA to look into the issue and urged Divisional Commissioner to convene a meeting of all concerned officials to make necessary arrangements in this regard.