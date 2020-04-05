Surge in corona +ve tally in J&K due to Tablighi Jamaat: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Assuring that soon all the cases having travel history to Nizamuddin event in Delhi shall be traced and send for quarantine, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh categorically held the members of Tablighi Jamaat responsible for spread of lethal coronavirus in J&K Union Territory.

Dilbag during an exclusive interview with national news channel Times Now said that most of Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi have been traced and quarantined.

In a resolute tone, the DGP assured stringent action against those who are trying to hide their travel history to the aforesaid event in Delhi. He said that a list of around 850 Tablighis has been acquired by JKP and out of these more than 500 have been traced and send for quarantine. “Police is on toes and utilizing all its resources to trace the rest of Tablighi Jamaat members so that society in general and the family members of this ‘stubborn’ lot are saved from disaster due to corona infection”, he maintained adding that most of attendees of Tablighi event in Delhi who returned back home didn’t inform police and acted as ticking bombs at their respective residences posing grave threat to their family members and those coming in their contacts. Terming the concealment of travel history as crime under law, he said stringent possible measures will be taken against those who are not abiding the law. He also shared information about identifying hotspots with maximum number of positive cases of corona and subsequently declaring the same as red zones. He said zero movement is allowed from these zones to ensure that chain of infection is broken. “Besides, police and other personnel are working round the clock to trace the contacts of those who had attended the Tablighi event and come to the UT”, he said. Reiterating that adamant attitude of Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts in the region is creating bottlenecks in the fight against coronavirus, DGP said police is all set to take rigorous steps in tracing them to stop the contagion from further spreading.