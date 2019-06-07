Surara villagers protest against reopening of firing range

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: The villagers of Surara and Dassian area of Ghagwal staged a protest against the concerning authorities regarding reopening of firing range at village Dassian area of Ghagwal. A large number of people of village Surara and Dassian assembled at village Dassian under the leadership of Sarpanch Jasbir Singh Panchayat Surara and Suraj Parkash Panchayat Baletar Sumb Samba and raised slogans against the concerning authorities. They said that the army has reopened firing range at Dassain dur to which they are facing hardships. After receiving information ADC Samba Vikas Gupta and SDM Ghagwal Ritu Mahajan reached the spot and assured them of needful.