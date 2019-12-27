Support Panthers to empower Jammu: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Appealing people to strengthen and support Panthers Party, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister on Thursday said that it is high time that Dogras identified and acknowledged services of those, who were actually championing the cause of Jammu.

Addressing media persons here, Harsh said that NPP had vociferously projected concerns of Jammu region and fought for safeguarding its interests at all possible forums to the entire satisfaction of its people. It was time to support and strengthen the party for ultimate empowerment of people of the Dogra land, asserted Singh. He said that neither the national parties nor Kashmir-based parties were the solution for ills afflicting Jammu region.

A regional party alone could meet aspirations of Jammu and address the local issues of public, he claimed, adding that people were increasingly reposing their faith in Panthers Party and its leadership. He appealed to the people of Jammu to follow nationwide trend wherein people preferred regional parties in Assembly elections as they could better address local concerns of masses.

Harsh further informed that Kunwar Bali, grandson of former Minister, Bodh Raj Bali joined Panthers Party along with a number of eminent notables of Jammu. Kunwar Bali said that with peoples’ distrust having exacerbated in BJP and its state leadership in particular, the people were eagerly awaiting to give it a befitting reply in coming days. He said that Panthers Party had launched an unrelenting crusade against policies of suppression and oppression being pursued by successive governments with Jammu and it alone could represent the aspirations of this hitherto deprived and incarcerated Dogra land.

Others who joined Panthers Party included Sidarth Bali, Ramesh Khajuria, Mohit Raj, Babu Ram, Rishav Rai, Bakshi Chand Cheeda, Ajay Sandhu, Mukesh Sabarwal, Vijay Suri, Shoukat Ali, Rakesh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Chitwan Rai, Naresh Kumar, Avinash Kumar, Tarseem Sabarwal and Harun Sabarwal.