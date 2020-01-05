Super-50 selected candidates asked to join classes by Jan 6

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: The students selected for Super-50 free coaching for NEET/IIT/ JEE/JKCET at Divisional and District centers are asked to join classes by Monday January 6, 2020. In a statement the Joint Director (Central) Directorate of School Education, Kashmir said that any selected candidate who fails to join the coaching by January 06, 2020 will forfeit his/her admission and a candidates from waiting list will be accommodated by January 07, 2020.
