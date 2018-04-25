Sunrisers trump holders Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring game

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

MUMBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a stunning bowling performance under pressure as they defeneded a small total of 118 to beat holders Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a low-scoring but engrossing IPL match here today.

Mumbai bowled out the visitors for a paltry 118 in 18.4 overs but then made a heavy weather of the modeset target on a lively Wankhede Stadium track to be bowled out for the season’s lowest total of 87.

The visitors’ depleted bowling attack struck to their task brilliantly to bundle out the strong home team batting line-up in 18.5 overs as Mumbai slumped to their fifth defeat in six matches.

This was the second lowest total defended in IPL history.

Suryakumar Yadav (34 in 38 balls) and Krunal Pandya (24 in 29 balls) were the only batsmen to prosper to some extent against the fired up Sunrisers’ attack sans injured lead bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Billy Stanlake whose IPL season is over.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan bagged two wickets along with Basil Thampi while medium pacer Sidharth Kaul grabbed three. Sandeep Sharma, Mohammed Nabi and Shakib Al Hasan took one wicket apiece.

The victory, the fourth for Sunrisers, lifted them to the third spot on the table while MI remained rooted to their seventh spot with just two points from six games.

The modest run-chase saw the hosts lose the wickets of Evin Lewis (5), Ishan Kishan (0) and skipper Rohit Sharma (2) for single digit scores inside the power play period. Lewis was caught at gully off Sandeep Sharma while Kishan and Rohit fell to the off-break of Nabi and left-arm spin of Shakib respectively.

Yadav, MI’s most consistent batsman of the season, repaired the damage to some extent with Krunal Pandya who hit a few sparkling drives for fours before being trapped leg before by leggie Rashid Khan who also accounted for Kieron Pollard (9).