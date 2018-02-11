Sunjwan Terror Attack: Demoralised police embarrassed again

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

BLUNT BUTCHER

Sunjwan terror attack has yet again exposed the intelligence failure of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The security apparatus is clueless as to how four hugely armed terrorists managed to reach the army camp after breaching Nakas and so-called police Bandobast in the capital city. They must not have come from nowhere. Somewhere they must have taken shelter after treading long distances.

The police have a reason to feel demoralised due to lack of command that has not been able to synergise deployments on the basis of credible inputs. Notwithstanding the fact that reports were agog with apprehension of terrorists striking across the State, especially in the Jammu region, why did the police fail to check the movement of terrorists along with weaponry? This is second time in the recent past, after Nagrota Army Camp attack to be precise, when the police had been taken off-guard. The terrorists had managed to travel all the way from the Kashmir Valley or Ramgarh border of Jammu to Nagrota without being noticed. Police is clueless where from they originated. Who is responsible for checking suspicious movement of suspected people? Obviously the police! But the force seems to be looking to the other side in owning up its failure. The police has not been able to crack the sleeper cell that was reportedly operating in the area or may be still functional to provide logistics to any other attack.

Will the top police hierarchy tell to the people as to what action had been taken against those who had abdicated their responsibilities of maintaining vigil when Nagrota attack took place or what they are contemplating to do for the current failure that led to attack on Sunjwan Camp? Reports kept circulating for the entire day about possible support of illegal immigrants in harbouring the terrorists but these are questions of investigation. As far as the role of police is considered they should have given a thought as to why these illegal immigrants have preferred to rehabilitate whatever vacant patches are available in Narwal-Bhathandi belt, having the Sunjwan Camp in the midst or in the close periphery of BSF Camp in Ploura on Akhnoor Road. The police has perhaps no will to check and verify the antecedents of the illegal immigrants in the sensitive capital city.

Coming as it is, after the dare devil escape of Jaish-e-Muhammed’s Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jatt from police custody in Srinagar’s busy SMHS Hospital premises, the police have rightly come under severe criticism for failing to meet the volatile situation. If the police has taken any initiative, in jet speed, that is with regard to registering an FIR against the army that was performing bonafide in a hostile Kashmir environs. The police preferred to look to the other side of the most crucial fact of attackers, who subjected the passing army vehicles to stone-attack, which in terror terminology is acknowledged as Intifada. Not only had this, the police and their political bosses, came out with the provocative theory of civilians killing. How did they reach conclusion that the killed youth were civilians and not the stone-pelters despite the highly volatile video-clippings. This was a calculated move and the height of all this remained the ignorance of Director General Police Dr S. P Vaid about the contents of the FIR. He denied about any army officer figuring in the FIR, which was horribly contrary to the truth. He did not say it suo-moto but in a press conference that might have been convened after due deliberations. Now Dr Vaid cannot take the excuse of having not been apprised about the factual position. No chief can do so. This was not for the first time when the DGP was taken on wrong foot. It was his second ‘statement of ignorance” in the past two months.

On 25th December 2017, the DGP had rubbished the media reports about spurt in militancy in 2017. The report had suggested that the number of young Kashmiris joining militant groups had crossed 100 during the last year for the first time in eight years. “Militancy is not increasing, and the reality is that the situation is fast returning to normal,” Vaid had told reporters at the sidelines of a cricket tournament thus denying the news agency which had sourced its story to security agencies. If security agencies knew about spurt in youth joining militancy, why was the Police Chief kept in dark?

Ironically, the DGP was countered by none other than the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti herself who told Legislative Assembly in a written reply on 6th February 2018: “… 280 youth have joined militancy violence in Kashmir in last three years with 126 young boys joining militant ranks in Valley last year…126 Kashmiri youth joined the militant ranks last year, which is highest since 2010”.