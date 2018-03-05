Sunjwan, Kathua incidents attempt to divide Jammu on communal lines: Mehbooba

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Terming Jammu an example of peace and harmony, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday cautioned people of forces trying to create communal wedge for their vested interests.

“Jammu region was very much close to the heart of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and he always used to appreciate people of Jammu for maintaining peace and communal harmony,” Mufti said while addressing PDP’s Youth Convention here at Dussehra Ground.

She said, “Whenever crisis or turmoil broke out in the State, big hearted people of Jammu welcomed everyone with open arms; they opened their doors for all communities and accommodated them; they provided them electricity, water and other basic facilities.”

“We often speak of Kashmir, its situation and issues. What I see in Jammu presently, Mufti Sayeed spoke about it years back,” she said adding that someone told her that people feel suffocated in Kashmir but once they cross Banihal and reach Jammu, they feel relieved and it was made possible only by the people of Jammu, who welcomed everyone openly and maintained harmony.

The PDP President said, “Once Mahatma Gandhi said that he saw a ray of hope from Kashmir but I want to tell people that I see that light now from Jammu despite crisis in the State.”

“I request you all to keep this ray of hope alive for ever because many forces are trying to create a communal wedge to disturb peaceful atmosphere of Jammu,” she cautioned.

Mehbooba said, “They are trying to create wedge between Hindus and Muslims. Sunjwan attack was also an attack on communal harmony among Hindus and Muslims of Jammu,” adding, “In Kathua an eight year old minor girl was raped and murdered but some people are trying to give it a communal colour.”

“I want to appeal to people of Jammu and its youth to keep the communal harmony alive and be cautious of forces trying to disturb the peace,” said the firebrand leader. The youths, who are living in depression in Kashmir, feel safe in Jammu and heave a sigh of relief, she added and said, “people of Jammu must further strengthen this bond of harmony. Jammu is one of the regions across the world, which sets an example of communal harmony and tranquility.”

This Jammu, 30 years ago voted Mufti Sayeed and made him victorious from R S Pura Constituency, she asserted.

“Jammu has a rich tourism potential but due to prevailing situation, not many visit the State,” she said adding that there are so many shrines besides Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Amarnath Cave and these are needed to be flourished so that people from all over the country and world visit to these places.

The PDP leader also suggested opening of Suchetgarh, Sialkot and Jhangar routes so that more and more people visit each other and interact for overall development of the State.

However, without naming the previous National Conference-Congress regime, Mehbooba said that they distributed 60,000 appointment letters to the youth on ‘no salary’ basis but her government, appointed 10,000 youth in Police Departments, thousands in other departments through SSRB, PSC and other recruitment agencies on monthly salaries. She also said that no backdoor appointments will be allowed in her tenure.