Sunjwan attack mastermind gunned down by army

NEW DELHI: The mastermind of the Sunjuwan terror attack was on Monday killed in a shootout by the army in south Kashmir.

Mufti Waqas was killed in an encounter at Hatiwara area of Lethpora village in a joint operation of the Army’s 50RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s SOG.

“The mastermind of the Sunjuwan terrorist attack and Letapore terrorist attack, Jaish-e-Mohammad operational commander Mufti Waqas has been eliminated in a surgical operation,” said Srinagar-based Defence Spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia.

“Weapons and incriminating materials like IED preparation material have been recovered. He is a foreign terrorist,” said Kashmir IG S.P Pani.

One policeman also sustained minor injuries in the encounter and was shifted to a nearby hospital. Waqas was behind the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) attack on an Army Camp in Jammu’s Sunjwan on February 10 this year, which led to the deaths of 10 people, including six army personnel, one civilian and three terrorists.

A group of heavily-armed men attacked the camp of the 36 Brigade of the Indian Army before dawn.

Waqas’s death is being seen as a major blow to the terror outfit.

“This has resulted in a major dent to the designs of JeM, as after elimination of their earlier operational commander Noor Mohd Tantray in the same area in December 17, his successor too has been killed,” said Kalia.

According to officials, Waqas, a Pakistani national who had infiltrated into the Kashmir Valley in 2017, was functioning as the operational commander of the terror outfit and had sent ‘Fidayeens’ (suicide attackers) from Tral in south Kashmir to Jammu where they had carried out the strike on the army camp on February 10.

The entire operation was completed in 20 minutes, the police said, adding that several documents and other things were seized from the house.

Waqas was constantly in touch with his Pakistani handlers on the day when the Army camp was hit by the terrorists, they said.

Besides being the mastermind of the terror attack on the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu, he had also planned a suicide attack on a CRPF camp in south Kashmir’s Lethpora in which five CRPF men lost their lives.

There have been no civilian casualties or collateral damage, police said.

Waqas was also responsible for radicalising local boys Fardeen Khandey and Manzoor Baba who had carried out the suicide attack on the CRPF camp in Lethpora on the intervening night of December 30 and December 31 last year.

