Sunjwan Army camp attack reflects NDA’s failure: Azad

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The terror attack on Sunjwan Army camp here reflects the “failure and weakness” of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Sunday suggesting that a “policy paralysis” prevailed in the country. “We do not want to play politics over the attack at a time when terrorists from the neighbouring country are targeting our forces and their families in their homes…(But) why are army installations being attacked one after the other which means that the Central government has failed,” Azad told reporters here.

The former chief minister said his party was “saddened” by the terror attack on the Army camp at Sunjwan which left five soldiers and a civilian dead. “We are saddened by the attack which is the latest in a series of attacks in the past several weeks in which a number of our soldiers were killed or injured. Civilians are also getting killed and injured on borders. We condemn Pakistan and its forces for such actions,” he said. However, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha said the attack reflects the “failure and weakness” of the policies of the government.

“Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Finance Minister (Arun Jaitley) talked about policy paralysis time and again. We want to know whether the policy paralysis is this time around or during our period,” he said. The Congress leader praised National Conference working president Omar Abdullah for disassociating from the action of one of his party MLAs in the legislative Assembly yesterday. He, however, criticized Speaker Kavinder Gupta’s remark about Rohingya Muslims. “With regret I am saying that one of the (NC) MLAs shouted Pakistan ‘Zindabad’ slogan but want to thank his party, National Conference, which disassociated from his action.

Omar deserves praise for his prompt statement on the issue. It is very regretful that an MLA speaks like this,” Azad said. He added that like the statement of the MLA, the Speaker’s statement on Rohingya Muslims was “equally irresponsible. The Army has made it clear that the terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JEM), he said. “The irresponsible statements, whether by the Speaker or the MLA, arebound to divide the community,” he said.

Asked about the stand of his party on the Rohingya settlers, he said the BJP had made it an issue, otherwise there was no input that any of them was involved in terror. It is also part of the BJP’s divide and rule formula, he alleged. Earlier addressing the one-day convention of the party, he came down heavy on the BJP led NDA government and said it came to power by misleading people of the country on falsehood over security and other issues.

“The 56-inch chest has become the international prime minister and is least bothered and concerned over the happenings in the country. He has forget which country he is ruling. He is advising America, British, China and Japan,” Azad said targeting Modi. He said Jammu and Kashmir recorded highest ceasefire violations, killings of security personnel and civilians during the past four years. Attacking the BJP, Azad said “they have exhausted all other weapons like security of the country, unemployment and farmers’ issues, now they are out to divide the people in the name of religion,” he alleged. He said the incidence of rape had also assumed an alarming proportion and the government had miserably failed to deal with the problem.

He questioned who invited Pak PM on oath ceremony and exchange shawls, who went to Lahore amidst continued incidents of Border firing and militant attacks and who shared “Biryani” etc, Azad asked taking a pot shots on the Prime Minister Modi’s policy towards Pakistan. He also said that when Prime Minister Modi was engaged in “Jhula diplomacy” with Chinese counterpart, the Chinese Army was busy entering territory in Doklam.

Azad said that the BJP has forgotten all other promises made to the various sections of the people during elections and now looking for other issues to polarize and divide the society as the general elections are drawing near.

He said Modi government is not concerned about the gruesome incidents of Rape reported regularly and atrocities on the Dalits and others in the name of religious beliefs by fake and false allegations etc. The farmers are committing suicides in large numbers as they are not getting the adequate price of their produce, the unemployed youth are fed up as the promised two crores jobs annually are nowhere, as around 4.5 lakh jobs were provided so far by NDA government, the demonetisation has badly affected the common man and small and medium scale business class due to the poor and faulty economics policies of the government.

Azad also referred to the unprecedented price hike which has broken the backbone of the poor and common man. He reminded that BJP stalwarts now in the cabinet would protest on streets over nominal hike of essential commodities but now the prices of LP Gas and other items of common use have touched sky, they are silent.

He accused the BJP of emotionally exploiting the people during the last Lok Sabha and assembly Elections in the State on the name of religion and region besides painting the Congress party as a “Villain”, regretting that the party (Congress) which has a history of sacrifices during the freedom struggle and for the unity and integrity of the country, was presented as enemy of nation by the BJP before elections and thereafter and now it is for the people to understand that only Congress can keep together people of different faiths, religions, languages and castes.

He lauded the role of Jammu region which became an abode of the people of all religions and faiths from all districts of the State during the peak of terrorism and now also it is example of religious brotherhood and tolerance but there are attempts to disturb and destabilize this age old traditional harmony by the vested political interest. He appealed to the people to remain united and thwart such designs in future also.

Azad paid rich tributes to those martyred in the Sunjwan terrorist attack and conveyed sympathies with their families. He lauded the Jawans for eliminating terrorists at the cost of their lives.

PCC President G.A. Mir, Sr. vice-President Sham Lal Sharma, CLP Leader N. Rigzin Jora, Ex-MP Madan Lal Sharma, former Dy.CM Tara Chand, Vice-Presidents Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram & Kanta Bhan, Ravinder Sharma, Vikar Rasool, R.S. Chib, Vikram Malhotra, Th. Balwan Singh, Namrata Sharma, Manjeet Singh, Th. Manmohan Singh also spoke on the occasion, while almost all senior leaders, legislators, PCC functionaries, Frontal heads, District Presidents, Former Legislators attended the convention .

In his address PCC Chief G.A. Mir lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre and PDP-BJP government in the State for their total failure to ensure the safety and security of the people in the state besides failures of various fronts.

Expressing grave concern over the continued terrorists attacks within the State and border shelling in the recent years of their rule, Mir described the present centre and State government as total failure on security fronts. The increased causalities of forces and civilians in recent pasts is matter of great concern and questioned the policy of Modi government and PDP-BJP government in the State. He said that State Government has failed to maintain law and order as security situation has worsened to the extent that the Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections to Anantnag could not be held and common man is not safe anywhere in the State.

Mir said that the Coalition government is worst example of misrule, misgovernance, favouritism, nepotism and corruption. Even the works under MGNREGA are sanctioned on the recommendation of MLAs and people are deprived of their basic rights. He said that the worst kind of favouritism to their own kith, kin and near & dear ones is the hallmark of this government. The common people are the worst hit, as developmental activities and welfare measures are available to the selected people affiliated to ruling class. The people of different sections and youth are agitating for their due rights but the government is indifferent and engaged in their own welfare. He said that Congress party has tried to play the role of the responsible opposition both inside and outside the legislature. Series of conventions and programmes were held through nook and corner of the State to highlight the issues of the people and make the government accountable. He said that party would emerge stronger as the people now realised the total failures of BJP and PDP in their respective constituencies.

Earlier a resolution was presented by Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma on behalf of the entire rank and file of the party strongly condemning the Fidayeen Attack in Sunjwan, expressing shock over the causalities of Jawans and civilians and paying tributes to the martyrs in this attack and series of attacks and Pak shellings. Grave concern was also expressed over these attacks in a recent past and seeking to effectively deal with this situation. Two minutes silence was also observed in the memory of those martyred.

Senior Vice-President Sham Lal Sharma lashed out at the BJP for its fake slogans and unfulfilled promises in the power. BJP has forgotten its promises for the sake of power after exploiting the people on various emotional issues but failed in delivery.

CLP Leader N. Rigzin Jora lashed out the Modi Government for its total failure to deal with Pakistan sponsored militancy and with aggressive China which has established its hold in Doklam. He said that people were exploited by the “Jumlas” of BJP in the country and in Jammu region, but people now have realised their utter failure.

Former Minister and Vice-President Raman Bhalla lambasted the BJP for its total failure to ensure the safety and security of the people in the State and are badly exposed for their surrender for the sake of power. BJP Ministers and legislators are mute spectators to the weak and discriminatory policies of the government. Our Jawans and civilians are becoming targets of terrorists and Pakistan on daily basis and the government has no road map to deal with the situation. The people would teach them a lesson as and when occasion comes, he said and cautioned the people against the communal and divisive policies of the BJP. He paid rich tributes to the martyrs and conveyed heartfelt sympathies to their families.