Sunil Mehta takes charge as IBA Chief Executive

Mumbai: Indian Bank’s Association (IBA) on Monday said Punjab National Bank’s former MD and CEO, Sunil Mehta, has taken charge as its chief executive.
Mehta recently retired as the Managing Director and CEO of Punjab National Bank.
He has succeeded VG Kannan, who demitted office as chief executive of IBA on December 31, 2019, IBA said in a release. (PTI)
