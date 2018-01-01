Sunil inspects development works in Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Minister of State for Transport (Ind Charge) on Monday took stock of developmental works here in the main town area and its peripheries.

Accompanied by a team of officers of district administration, the minister also listened to the grievances of people in various localities. The main problems raised by the people were improvement of drainage system, repair of street lights and upgrading of civic amenities including improvement of sanitation and lanes and drains.

The minister issued on the spot directions to the concerned departments to meet the demands in a time bound manner. He said Rs 70 lakh would be provided initially for the purpose.

He asked Deputy Commissioner to personally monitor the quality of work and to ensure timeline completion.

The minister also visited community hall near Govt. Degree College which is proposed to be upgraded into an auditorium for holding social and cultural events.

Interacting with the locals, the minister said that government has launched a massive outreach drive to listen and address the people’s grievances at their door steps. He said ministers and legislators along with the administration are visiting door to door to take stock of problems being faced by the people and redress the same in a time bound manner.