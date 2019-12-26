Sunil elected President Tent Service Association

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Sunil Katyal of Bobby Tent House on Wednesday elected as President of Tent Service Association Jammu province by securing 150 votes against Ashok Sharma, who received 81 votes only. The elections were conducted here today peacefully under the supervision of Chief Election Officer, Sanam Damir. Amit Gupta of S R Tent House was elected as General Secretary by securing 147 votes against Joginder Sharma, who got only 80 votes.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper