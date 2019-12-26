Sunil elected President Tent Service Association

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sunil Katyal of Bobby Tent House on Wednesday elected as President of Tent Service Association Jammu province by securing 150 votes against Ashok Sharma, who received 81 votes only.

The elections were conducted here today peacefully under the supervision of Chief Election Officer, Sanam Damir.

Amit Gupta of S R Tent House was elected as General Secretary by securing 147 votes against Joginder Sharma, who got only 80 votes.