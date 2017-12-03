Sunil conducts grievances redressal camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister of State for Transport (Independent charge) and MLA from Kishtwar Assembly Constituency, Sunil Sharma conducted open public and Karyakarta Darbar to listen and address their problems at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

While sharing his views, the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central Government as well BJP-PDP Government in the State is working by looking into the circumstances of last person standing in the row. He said that BJP works on the principle of ‘Nation First, Party Second and Self Last’ and holds the distinction of only nationalistic party in the nation. He said that BJP in order to mitigate the sufferings of masses has chalked out a schedule of party MPs and Ministers, where they interact with party activists and public.

Various deputations met the minister and apprised him of the issues regarding revenue related problems, youth related problems, transport related problems, public works, rural development, Panchayati Raj and agriculture production from across the region. The minister sorted-out many problems telephonically as well as recommending to the appropriate authorities.

The programme was coordinated by State Secretary and State In-charge Election Related Matters, Rajinder Sharma and State Additional Office Secretary, Suresh Sharma. Vice-Chairman OBC Board Rashpaul Verma was also present.