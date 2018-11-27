Sunil Arora appointed new CEC; to take charge on Dec 2

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Sunil Arora as new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday. He will succeed OP Rawat and will take charge on December 2. Arora has been inducted to the Chief Election Commissioner’s post a year after he was appointed to the Election Commission in September 2017. Arora has a long list of departments and ministries where he held various top positions. Before this, Arora had served as the Secretary in the Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Sixty-two year old Arora had also served as the joint secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation from 1999 to 2002. He also worked as chief managing director of the Indian Airlines for five years, including two years as the additional charge. He also worked in finance, textile and planning commission during his long career as a bureaucrat.

Arora is a 1980 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan Cadre. Before working at the Centre, he served as the secretary to the Rajasthan chief minister for five years from 1993-1998, and as the principal secretary to the CM from 2005-2008.