Sunidhi excels in class 10 exam

JAMMU: Sunidhi Sharma of Minerva Public School Kathua, has come out with flying colours in the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Jammu region class 10 examination, the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Sunidhi Sharma, daughter of Sanjay Sharma of Kali Bari Kathua secured 95 per cent marks in matriculation examination.
