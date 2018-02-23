Sunderbani observes bandh: highway blocked

Jammu-Poonch highway blocked at Sunderbani..people are protesting for formation of district headquarter.. Sunderbani bazaar observes complete bandh..
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Aamir to shoot ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ climax in Rajasthan
Parineeti Chopra’s Million-rupee Prize Money Magic on Hypstar
Show ‘Padman’ in village schools, hostels: Scientist to Akshay
Aniston and Theroux met ‘one last time’ on Valentine’s Day
PIL in HC claims Padmaavat glorifies Sati
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper