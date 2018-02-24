Sunderbani, Nowshera and Kalakote observing Bandh

After Sunderbani and Nowshera, the residents of Kalakote are also observing complete bandh and holding protests.
Today, the protesters led by Jagdish Sawhney assembled in Tehsil/SDM office complex Nowshera and staged Dharna against State Government demanding district status for Nowshera.
