Sunderbani lives in scare for fear of another terror strike

JAMMU: The residents of Sunderbani and its adjoining areas continue to live in constant fear of another terror strike due to reported presence of yet another group of infiltrators camping in the area.

Even after neutralising four foreign terrorists, security forces continue to remain on their tenterhooks and maintain high vigil in the area.

The security agencies have also advised local residents to stay alert and remain in constant touch with the local police to deal with any exigency.

Meanwhile, high alert was sounded in neighbouring districts of Jammu and Poonch following reports of presence of another group of heavily armed terrorists in the area.

Official sources claimed that some of the suspected people have been picked up for preliminary investigation in the case, as four foreign terrorists neutralised during nine hour long operation were seen spending lavishly in Indian currency.

Throughout the day, reports kept pouring in suggesting presence of another group of heavily armed terrorists in the upper areas of Sunderbani.

As the day passed off peacefully, without any major incident of terror related violence, fresh rumours triggered tension after a few local residents reported suspicious movement of heavily armed terrorists in the area late Thursday evening.

On their part, the security forces are also not ruling out the possibility of presence of another group as several eyewitness reports had clearly suggested that the infiltrators, who were killed, had indicated to one of the local residents that they needed food for six of them.

“If four of them have been neutralised, two are still at large and yet to be accounted for”, a senior police officer supervising the combing operations in Sunderbani forested area said.

Meanwhile, a joint team of security forces continue to carry out combing and search operations in the area.

Almost all the vital army, BSF and CRPF installations have been kept in a state of high alert and aggressive patrolling by troops was ordered to ensure area domination and rule out the possibility of presence of terrorists in the close vicinity of these vital installations.