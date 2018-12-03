Sun Pharma gets final USFDA nod for generic Ganirelix Acetate injection

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Monday said it has received final approval from USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for generic version of Ganirelix Acetate injection.

The generic version is therapeutic equivalent to Organon’s Ganirelix Acetate injection, 250 mcg/0.5 ml.

As per IQVIA, Ganirelix Acetate injection, 250 mcg/0.5 ml had annual sales of approximately USD 67 million in the US for the 12 months ended September 2018, the company said.

The commercialisation of this product in the US market is expected in Q4FY19, it added.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 453.85, 7.81 per cent lower than its previous closing price. (PTI)