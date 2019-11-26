Sumo turns turtle, 6 injured

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Six passengers got injured after the Sumo they were travelling turned turtle in Ramban area on Monday.

As per the details, a Sumo which was on way towards Ramban, turned turtle near Sitagama area as a result six passengers travelling in it got injured and were brought to local hospital by police from where they were further shifted to GMC hospital.

The injured have been identified as Bahadur Singh, son of Raghuveer Singh, resident of Bayot; Shail Singh, son of Yudh Ram, Kulveer Singh, son of Naina; Amrik Singh, son of Sewa Singh; Sunita Devi, wife of Kulveer Singh and Chinta Muni, son of Suraj Singh.