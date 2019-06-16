Summer vacation of GMC&H postponed

Share Share Share 0

JAMMU: In view of pan India ongoing strike of doctors against Kolkata violence incident, Dr Sunanda Raina, Principal GMC&H informed that the summer vacation, which was scheduled to be held from Monday i.e, June 17, 2019 stands postponed till further orders.

While chairing a meeting of all the HoDs of GMC&H, Dr Sunanda said that classes for MBBS students and other routine academic activities of MBBS students shall remain suspended as per already issued order.