Summer vacation of GMC&H postponed

State Times News JAMMU: In view of pan India ongoing strike of doctors against Kolkata violence incident, Dr Sunanda Raina, Principal GMC&H informed that the summer vacation, which was scheduled to be held from Monday i.e, June 17, 2019 stands postponed till further orders. While chairing a meeting of all the HoDs of GMC&H, Dr Sunanda said that classes for MBBS students and other routine academic activities of MBBS students shall remain suspended as per already issued order.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
It’s a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star
Junk food causing brain health to decline faster: Study
Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in ’83’
Artificial light during sleep linked to weight gain in women: Study
Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani welcome second child together
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper