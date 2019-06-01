Summer shortages

Share Share 0 Share

With mercury touching new heights in Jammu the perennial problems of water and power shortages too have become regular. Power cuts have not changed; they are there only difference is that long hour cuts have been reduced. Recently state government had issued statement stating that metered areas won’t have power cuts, but the malady has not left this category also. While the temperature is soaring daily Jammu district’s worst fear water shortage too has come to the fore. The district needs 11 million gallons per day but the target falls short in the scorching heat. With an average 40 per cent of the non-revenue water loss during the distribution the state is heading for a water crises on daily basis. Thursday recorded the highest temperature of 43.6 degrees C in Jammu city till date. Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in Jammu on Thursday with a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, After remaining several degrees below the normal till last week, temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir’s winter capital have spiralled over the past few days making people worry about the power and water shortages. There is a shortage of 11million gallons daily in the water supply. The present need of the city is 65 mn gallons per day (MGD) but only 54 million gallons per day is being supplied. Water up to 20 MGD each is being supplied from Sheetli and Galora Water Plants to overcome the crisis but shortage still prevails and efforts are on to overcome it. Rampant concretization and falling green areas there has been shrinking of water sources and rise in demand for water needs and it’s high time when Jammu district authorities should make rain water harvest compulsory for the new constructions and make such provisions in the old constructions where it is viable to go for such alternatives.