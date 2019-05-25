Summer School Olympiad from May 27

Share Share 0 Share

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Being organised by the office of the Deputy Commissioner Jammu through Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), the Summer School Olympaid shall take place at different venues, here from May 27 to 31.

The event shall be held in various sports disciplines of football, kabaddi, hockey, volleyball, basketball and athletics.

While athletics competition shall take place at University of Jammu (JU), football shall be held at GGM Science College.

Other two events of kabaddi and basketball shall take place at MA Stadium. The volleyball competition shall be held at Play Fields Shastri Nagar and the hockey event shall take place at K K Hakku Stadium, here.