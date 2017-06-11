Summer Coaching Camp begins at Shrine Board’s Sports Complex

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: A 28-day Summer Coaching Camp-2017 organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for the school children of Katra and its surrounding areas in the seven sports disciplines of archery, fencing, athletics, shooting, volleyball, table tennis and basketball commenced at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member of the Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Sports Complex, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, inaugurated the Summer Coaching Camp in which 150 school children of 8-14 years age area participating.

Prominent sportspersons and Members of Governing Council of Sports Complex i.e, Sanjeeva Singh, former International Archer (Arjuna/Dronacharya Awardee) and Samaresh Jung, International Shooter (Arjuna Awardee) were also present on the occasion.

Besides, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board; Anshul Garg, Additional Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Arvind Karwani, Dy. CEO and Ashok Kumar, Director Sports of the Shrine Board were among those who participated in the inaugural function of the Summer Coaching Camp. Ranjit Kalra, Member, JandK State Sports Council, was special invitee on this occasion.

The boys and girls participating in the Summer Coaching Camp will be imparted skills and techniques by the highly experienced coaches in the seven identified sports disciplines daily in the morning and evening sessions so that they are groomed in various games and sports and those showing more inclination and promising results will be imparted advanced coaching to enable them to participate in different sports events at various levels and perform well.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhan said that the Shrine Board has made available state-of-the-art facilities at its Sports Complex at Katra for the promotion of sports in the area. He added that our objective is to focus on the identified sports disciplines and exuded confidence that given the available infrastructure, coaching and other required facilities the day is not far when the sports persons groomed at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex will make a mark in the varied disciplines at the state, national and international level sports competitions. Dr. Bhan also gave away medals to the winners and runners up of the various sports events organised by the Board recently.

A demonstration was also given in Archery, Shooting and Table Tennis on the occasion. Three prominent archers Joyti Bsalian and Aman Vedwan from Uttar Pradesh and Parwin Basingham from Puducherry along with their Coach, Kuldeep Vedwan, who are also participating in this Summer Coaching Camp to impart techniques to the campers, gave demonstration in archery at the inaugural of the camp. Prominent citizens, sports lovers, school children, as well as officers and staff of the Shrine Board were present on the occasion.