Summer Buddhist Council concludes at Nubra

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: State Government will accord State Guest honour to all imminent spiritual Rinpoches, the reincarnated Lamas like the Dalai Lama and the State Helicopter will be at their disposal.

Governor Satya Pal Malik said this on Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the 9-day long ‘Ldumra Khadot Yulsum Yarchhos Chhenmo’, the Summer Buddhist Council, at Khyungroo in Nubra. Governor Satya Pal Malik was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Drikung Skyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche chaired the concluding ceremony.

Yarchhos Chhenmo, the Summer Buddhist Council was initiated by the Dalai Lama several years ago and the 7th edition of Yarchhos Chhenmo was organised by Drikung Kagyu Thongdolphug Monastery at Khyungroo this year.

Talking about his interest in Buddhism, Satya Pal Malik said that when he was Governor of Bihar he visited all places associated with Gautam Buddha to understand the Buddha who never scared people with the fear of God. Buddha didn’t impose anything on anyone but he advised everyone to be the light of oneself, he added.

Governor announced an amount of Rs 50 lakh for water supply scheme project at Diskit Monastery. He visited Diskit Gonpa on Monday. Referring to development projects for Ladakh region, Governor said that Leh and Kargil are like two eyes for the Government and equal treatment will be given to both places. Governor also announced to sanction a girls hostel in Leh district.

Talking about flood protection projects, Governor Satya Pal Malik asked the LAHDC administration to submit Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) immediately and said that he will sanction all such projects because there is no dearth of funds at the disposal of the State Government. Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Leh, Gyal P. Wangyal and MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal expressed their gratitude to the Governor for frequently visiting Ladakh and also for sanctioning several projects.

Earlier, Drikung Skyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche briefed about Yarchhos Chhenmo and the ‘Go Green, Go Organic’ project that he had initiated in Ladakh. He said ‘Yarchhos Chhenmo’ is a wish of Dalai Lama and admired the role of Muslims of Nubra who also volunteered in many ways in organising this event.