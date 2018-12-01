Summary revision of electoral rolls: ECI extends date for claims, objections in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to extend the last date for lodging of claims and objections in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date, including and up to December 23, 2018.

According to a spokesman of the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, the ECI has taken this decision in view of the ensuing Local Bodies polls going on in the State since September 2018.

“It is therefore informed to the general public as well as all the political parties that all the logistics in place for the aforesaid summary revision shall continue to be functional till December 23, 2018 and also Special Camps shall be organized on December 16, 2018,” he said and added that if the need arises Special Camps will be also organized on December 23, 2018 to further facilitate the updation and purification of the Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date.