Suman’s art works exhibited in Delhi

JAMMU: Suman Gupta, an internationally known magic realist artist of the state has been invited to show his latest works based on the technique of tempera and dry brush in a major group show in New Delhi.

A two month long show titled ‘Nostalgia’ is being organised by Gallery Nvya in their Gallerie Nvya Art walk at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The show shall remain open till the end of February, 2019.

Suman Gupta’s has been working in the ancient technique of egg tempera and dry brush for the past three decades and have produced hundreds of works which has gone in to the collection of some of the top connoisseurs both in India and abroad.