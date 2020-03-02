Suman Kesar productions back with another Dogri film, shooting starts

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: After completion of Aaun Aan Shinda, Suman Kesar productions is back with another Dogri film.

The schedule inaugural shoot was held on Sunday by Suman Kesar (The producer of film) along with Rakesh Sharma President Of Press Club Katra. The movie will be directed by Mann Kapoor and Amay Kapoor Renowned Director from Punjab assisted by Sodhi and coordinated by team Psycho brothers Jammu , DOP of film is Sunny Rj a renowned professional from Reasi.

The story is written Dheeraj Verma, scripting and dialogues written by Vikram Sharma. Star cast of the film is Dharun Kesar DK , Aman Sharma, Ankur Sharma, Arun Sharma, Manik Sharma, Varun Sharma , Subash Jamwal and Ankush Sharma .The music, back scoring and dubbing will be done by Jagjit Singh , Dheeraj Verma and Sodhi also known as team Psycho Brothers.

The lyrics and composition of the songs of the movie will be done by Chaman Lehri, a renowned singer from Reasi . The film will be in the theaters by the end of this year. The movie is based on the theme of a murder mystery which will surely tickle the entertainment bone of Jammu audience. This film will be another mile stone in Dogri Industry after Aaun Aan Shinda , which will also be aired in theaters very soon . This film will be the second feature film of Suman Kesar production , which will also be contributing to the language Dogri.